Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Structural Adjustment in Textiles and Clothing in the Post-ATC Trading Environment

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/708841647615
Authors
Denis Audet
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Audet, D. (2004), “Structural Adjustment in Textiles and Clothing in the Post-ATC Trading Environment”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/708841647615.
Go to top