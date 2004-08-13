This study focuses on the adjustment challenges facing the textile and clothing industries across the globe. The analytical work was initially suggested during informal consultations between the OECD Trade Committee and Civil Society Organisations. It took two years of extensive discussions in the Working Party of the Trade Committee to deepen understanding of the issues and finalise the study...
Structural Adjustment in Textiles and Clothing in the Post-ATC Trading Environment
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Abstract
