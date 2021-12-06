In line with the EU Public Procurement Directives, the Slovak legislation foresees the use of criteria accounting for quality, environmental benefits or social inclusion in public tenders. However, their use remains limited in practice. This report provides analysis and evidence to help the Slovak authorities design a national strategy to mainstream the use of criteria beyond price in public procurement.
Strengthening value for money in the public procurement system of the Slovak Republic
Towards a strategy to use adequate award criteria
Policy paper
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Abstract
