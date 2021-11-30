Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strengthening Italy’s public sector effectiveness

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/823cad2a-en
Authors
Tim Bulman
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bulman, T. (2021), “Strengthening Italy’s public sector effectiveness”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1690, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/823cad2a-en.
Go to top