Strengthening Competition in Poland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2pwzpzvkg-en
Authors
Balázs Égert, Antoine Goujard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Égert, B. and A. Goujard (2014), “Strengthening Competition in Poland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1125, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2pwzpzvkg-en.
