This issue of the STI Review examines the development of ICT infrastructure in the OECD area, reveals how this powerful tool supports the work of scientists and highlights the role of government in realising the potential of ICT for science. It is based on the Global Research Village II Conference, held in Sintra, Portugal on 17-18 September 1998 and organised jointly by the Portuguese Ministry for Science and Technology and the OECD.
STI Review, Volume 1999 Issue 1
Special Issue on The Global Research Village
STI Review