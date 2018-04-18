Skip to main content
State-Owned Enterprises and the Low-Carbon Transition

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/06ff826b-en
Authors
Andrew Prag, Dirk Röttgers, Ivo Scherrer
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Prag, A., D. Röttgers and I. Scherrer (2018), “State-Owned Enterprises and the Low-Carbon Transition”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 129, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/06ff826b-en.
