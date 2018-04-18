This paper explores the role of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the low-carbon transition in OECD and G20 countries. It tracks GHG emissions and energy investments by SOEs and analyses the impact of SOEs on investments in renewable electricity. A descriptive analysis of SOEs’ role in the electricity sector shows the continued importance of SOEs, including prominent investments in both renewables and fossil-fuel-based electricity generation..
State-Owned Enterprises and the Low-Carbon Transition
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Abstract
