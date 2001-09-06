Skip to main content
Standard Shocks in the OECD Interlink Model

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/000706200171
Thomas Dalsgaard, Christophe André, Pete Richardson
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Dalsgaard, T., C. André and P. Richardson (2001), “Standard Shocks in the OECD Interlink Model”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 306, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/000706200171.
