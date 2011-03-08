The OECD Competition Committee debated competitive restrictions in standard setting in June 2010. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, the European Union, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, South Africa, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, BIAC and ANSI.