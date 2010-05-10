The OECD Competition Committee debated the Standard for Merger Review, with a particular emphasis on country experience with the change of merger review standard from the Dominance Test to the SLC/SIEC Test in June 2009. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an issues paper by the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Commission, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.