Stabilisation policies to strengthen Euro area resilience

https://doi.org/10.1787/140b48c3-en
Jan Stráský, Guillaume Claveres
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Stráský, J. and G. Claveres (2018), “Stabilisation policies to strengthen Euro area resilience”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1492, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/140b48c3-en.
