Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Speed of Adjustment to Selected Labour Market and Tax Reforms

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/234217500715
Authors
Annabelle Mourougane, Lukas Vogel
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mourougane, A. and L. Vogel (2008), “Speed of Adjustment to Selected Labour Market and Tax Reforms”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 647, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/234217500715.
Go to top