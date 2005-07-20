Skip to main content
Sources of Inflation Persistence in the Euro Area

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/854075872581
Authors
Boris Cournède, Alexandra Janovskaia, Paul van den Noord
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cournède, B., A. Janovskaia and P. van den Noord (2005), “Sources of Inflation Persistence in the Euro Area”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 435, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/854075872581.
