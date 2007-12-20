Skip to main content
Solow or Lucas?: Testing Growth Models Using Panel Data from OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/028487061153
Jens Matthias Arnold, Andrea Bassanini, Stefano Scarpetta
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Arnold, J., A. Bassanini and S. Scarpetta (2007), “Solow or Lucas?: Testing Growth Models Using Panel Data from OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 592, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/028487061153.
