Society at a Glance: Asia/Pacific 2011

This is the second edition of Society at a Glance Asia -Pacific, the biennial OECD overview of social indicators. This report addresses the growing demand for quantitative evidence on social well-being and its trends. This report includes a special chapter on unpaid work. It also provides a guide to help readers in understanding the structure of social indicators and a summary. Part II reports on social indicators, including chapters covering the general context, self-sufficiency, equity, health, and social cohesion.