Social Sciences for a Digital World

This book provides high-level experts’ visions of how the information and communication technologies are providing exciting new research opportunities in the social sciences. It looks at the related infrastructure requirements, particularly at the international level, and highlights some of the barriers to the pervasive use of infrastructure.

The book tackles complex questions such as developing infrastructure investments, disseminating best policy practices, developing new surveys - including a global social survey - and sharing research and information resources. It contributes to a better understanding of how policy reform could enhance the impact of the social sciences on efforts to solve global societal problems.

