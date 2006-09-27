Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Social Safety Nets and Structural Adjustment

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/418374332425
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), “Social Safety Nets and Structural Adjustment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 517, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/418374332425.
Go to top