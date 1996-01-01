Skip to main content
SMEs and Employment Creation

Overview of Selected Quantitative Studies in OECD Member Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/374052760815
Paul Schreyer
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Schreyer, P. (1996), “SMEs and Employment Creation: Overview of Selected Quantitative Studies in OECD Member Countries”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 1996/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/374052760815.
