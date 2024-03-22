Skip to main content
Small-Scale Industries and Institutional Framework in Thailand (including Statistical Annex)

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/074416410021
Authors
Naruemol Bunjongjit, Xavier Oudin
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bunjongjit, N. and X. Oudin (1992), “Small-Scale Industries and Institutional Framework in Thailand (including Statistical Annex)”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 81, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/074416410021.
