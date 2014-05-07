This report identifies the key elements needed for the development of a sustainable strategic framework for public administration reform, situating them in the Slovak Republic's administrative, cultural, legal and political context. The report is particularly timely, as it provides insight into the activities conducted by the Slovak Ministry of Interior and other Slovak authorities toward meeting the ex-ante conditions for EU structural and investment funds for 2014-2020.
Slovak Republic: Developing a Sustainable Strategic Framework for Public Administration Reform
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews

