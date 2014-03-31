Skip to main content
Short-term Indicator Models for Quarterly GDP Growth in the BRIICS

A Small-scale Bridge Model Approach
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5t6b77rg4-en
Authors
Thomas Chalaux, Cyrille Schwellnus
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Chalaux, T. and C. Schwellnus (2014), “Short-term Indicator Models for Quarterly GDP Growth in the BRIICS: A Small-scale Bridge Model Approach”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1109, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5t6b77rg4-en.
