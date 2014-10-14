Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Secular Stagnation: Evidence and Implications for Economic Policy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvgg6q27vd-en
Authors
Łukasz Rawdanowicz, Romain Bouis, Kei-Ichiro Inaba, Ane Kathrine Christensen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rawdanowicz, Ł. et al. (2014), “Secular Stagnation: Evidence and Implications for Economic Policy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1169, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvgg6q27vd-en.
Go to top