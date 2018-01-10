This review highlights achievements of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, IMSS) in a number of areas – human resources, technological capacities and relations with suppliers – which were previously identified by the OECD as pivotal for the successful reform of IMSS procurement operations. This report highlights the progress made and offers recommendations to support IMSS in achieving procurement excellence and fulfilling its mandate to provide the best possible, most cost-effective healthcare services to citizens.
Second Public Procurement Review of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS)
Reshaping Strategies for Better Healthcare
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
