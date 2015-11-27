Skip to main content
Searching for the inclusive growth tax grail

The distributional impact of growth enhancing tax reform in Ireland
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqc6vk3n30-en
Authors
Brendan O’Connor, Terence Hynes, David Haugh, Patrick Lenain
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

O’Connor, B. et al. (2015), “Searching for the inclusive growth tax grail: The distributional impact of growth enhancing tax reform in Ireland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1270, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqc6vk3n30-en.
