Saving Trends and Behaviour in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/006737401012
Authors
Andrew Dean, Martine Durand, John Fallon, Peter Hoeller
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Dean, A. et al. (1989), “Saving Trends and Behaviour in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 67, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/006737401012.
