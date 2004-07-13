Skip to main content
Saving Behaviour and the Effectiveness of Fiscal Policy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/335042602762
Authors
Luiz de Mello, Per Mathis Kongsrud, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

de Mello, L., P. Kongsrud and R. Price (2004), “Saving Behaviour and the Effectiveness of Fiscal Policy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 397, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/335042602762.
