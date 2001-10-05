Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Safety in Tunnels

Transport of Dangerous Goods through Road Tunnels
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195691-en
Authors
OECD, World Road Association
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/PIARC (2001), Safety in Tunnels: Transport of Dangerous Goods through Road Tunnels, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195691-en.
Go to top