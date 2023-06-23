Skip to main content
Risks and opportunities of reshaping global value chains

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f758afe8-en
David Crowe, Łukasz Rawdanowicz
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Crowe, D. and Ł. Rawdanowicz (2023), “Risks and opportunities of reshaping global value chains”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1762, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f758afe8-en.
