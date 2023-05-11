Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Rising energy prices and productivity: short-run pain, long-term gain?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2ce493f0-en
Authors
Christophe André, Hélia Costa, Lilas Demmou, Guido Franco
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

André, C. et al. (2023), “Rising energy prices and productivity: short-run pain, long-term gain?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1755, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2ce493f0-en.
Go to top