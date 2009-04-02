This joint OECD and World Bank review gives a brief overview of post-secondary education in Chile and describes its development over the past twenty years. It presents an analysis of the system and identifies key directions for policy reform in light of the challenges encountered by officials, communities, enterprises, educators, parents and students. It concludes with a set of key recommendations concerning the structure of the system and its labour market relevance; access and equity, governance and management; research, development and innovation; internationalisation; and financing.
Reviews of National Policies for Education: Tertiary Education in Chile 2009
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
23 March 2022
-
15 March 2022
-
Report6 July 2020
-
10 January 2019
-
21 December 2018
-
Report27 July 2018
-
19 April 2018
-
Report30 November 2017
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
7 March 2024