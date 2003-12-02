Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Reviews of National Policies for Education: South Eastern Europe 2003

Volume 2: FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264030879-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Reviews of National Policies for Education

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), Reviews of National Policies for Education: South Eastern Europe 2003: Volume 2: FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Reviews of National Policies for Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264030879-en.
Go to top