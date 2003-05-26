In the early 1990s, in the midst of a major economic slump, the Finnish government embarked on a strategy to re-mold Finland into a knowledge society. This report prepared for the OECD by an independent group of experts raises issues of fees for higher education, examines strategies for internationalisation of higher education, addresses issues of governance and accountability in higher education and offers advice on how the new system could be strengthened further.
Reviews of National Policies for Education: Polytechnic Education in Finland 2003
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Abstract
