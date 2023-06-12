Review of Implementation of the Convention and 1997 Recommendation Phase 1 Report: Croatia

This Phase 1 Report on Croatia by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates Croatia's legislative framework for implementing the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and related provisions of the 2021 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 6 December 2023.