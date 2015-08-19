Revenue Statistics in Asian Countries 2015

Revenue Statistics in Asian Countries is jointly undertaken by the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration and the OECD Development Centre. It compiles comparable tax revenue statistics for Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Korea and Japan. The model is the OECD Revenue Statistics database which is a fundamental reference, backed by a well-established methodology, for OECD member countries. Extending the OECD methodology to Asian countries enables comparisons about tax levels and tax structures on a consistent basis, both among Asian economies and between OECD and Asian economies. A special feature in this edition provides country profiles on recent tax administration and related reforms in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.