The publication Revenue Statistics in Africa is jointly undertaken by the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration and the OECD Development Centre, the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) with funding by the European Union. It compiles comparable tax revenue and non-tax revenue statistics for 16 countries in Africa: Cabo Verde, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Swaziland, Togo, Tunisia and Uganda. The model is the OECD Revenue Statistics database which is a fundamental reference, backed by a well-established methodology, for OECD member countries. Extending the OECD methodology to African countries enables comparisons of tax-to-GDP ratios and tax structures on a consistent basis, both among African economies and with OECD, Latin American, Caribbean and Asian economies.
Revenue Statistics in Africa 2017
Report
Revenue Statistics in Africa
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 October 2023
-
14 November 2022
-
15 December 2021
-
12 November 2020
-
19 November 2019
-
31 October 2018
-
Report1 April 2016
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Report6 December 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
25 July 2023
-
16 May 2023
-
14 November 2022
-
25 July 2022