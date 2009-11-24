This annual publication presents a unique set of detailed and internationally comparable tax data in a common format for all OECD countries from 1965 onwards. It also defines which government receipts should be regarded as taxes and classifies them. This edition includes a special feature on changes to the guidelines for attributing revenues to levels of government.
Revenue Statistics 2009
Report
Revenue Statistics
