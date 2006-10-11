Revenue Statistics 2006

This annual publication presents a unique set of detailed and internationally comparable tax revenue data in a common format for all OECD countries from 1965 onwards. It also provides a conceptual framework defining which government receipts should be regarded as taxes and classifies different types of taxes. Comparable tables show revenue data by type of tax in US dollars, as a percentage of GDP, and, for the different types of taxes, as a share of total taxation. Detailed country tables show information in national currency values. This edition includes a special feature on Taxes Paid on Social Transfer, as well as StatLinks, URL's under each statistical graph and table linking to a spreadsheet file containing the data underlying the graph or table.