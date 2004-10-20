Published annually, Revenue Statistics provides detailed statistical data on tax, social security, and other revenues of OECD member country governments. Data are broken down by type of tax - at a very high level of detail - and level of government. An annex explains OECD's system for classification of taxes. This edition provides coverage for the period 1965-2002, with estimates for revenues in 2003. The special feature covers Accrual Reporting in Revenue Statistics.
Revenue Statistics 2004
Report
Revenue Statistics
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report30 November 2016
-
Report3 December 2015
-
Report10 December 2014
-
Report17 December 2013
-
Report20 November 2012
-
Report29 November 2011
-
Report15 December 2010
-
Report24 November 2009
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Report25 April 2024