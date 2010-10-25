Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Rethinking the (European) Foundations of Sub-Saharan African Regional Economic Integration

A Political Economy Essay
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km5zrs9075k-en
Authors
Peter Draper
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Draper, P. (2010), “Rethinking the (European) Foundations of Sub-Saharan African Regional Economic Integration: A Political Economy Essay”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 293, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km5zrs9075k-en.
Go to top