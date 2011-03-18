Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Restoring Fiscal Sustainability in Spain

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgg9mc37d8r-en
Authors
Pierre Beynet, Andrés Fuentes, Robert Gillingham, Robert P. Hagemann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Beynet, P. et al. (2011), “Restoring Fiscal Sustainability in Spain”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 850, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgg9mc37d8r-en.
Go to top