The OECD Competition Committee debated Resale Price Maintenance in October 2008. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Commission and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.