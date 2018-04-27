Skip to main content
Reporting on capacity-building and technology support under the Paris Agreement

Issues and options for guidance
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f5330a47-en
Authors
Justine Garrett, Sara Moarif
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Garrett, J. and S. Moarif (2018), “Reporting on capacity-building and technology support under the Paris Agreement: Issues and options for guidance”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2018/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f5330a47-en.
