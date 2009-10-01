Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reporting and Recording Post-2012 GHG Mitigation Commitments, Actions and Support

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k454d4z64br-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Sara Moarif, Joy Aeree Kim
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ellis, J., S. Moarif and J. Kim (2009), “Reporting and Recording Post-2012 GHG Mitigation Commitments, Actions and Support”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2009/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k454d4z64br-en.
Go to top