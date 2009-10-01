Reporting and Recording Post-2012 GHG Mitigation Commitments, Actions and Support

This mechanism could focus on current efforts, or also include information on future or planned efforts. Such a mechanism could take different forms, including a stand-alone electronic registry where actions (and potentially also commitments and support) could be reported ex post. Alternatively, information on actions and commitments could be recorded ex ante as an integral appendix of a post-2012 climate agreement.
This paper explores the possible purposes, coverage and form of such a reporting/recording mechanism (subsequently referred to as a NAMAs registry); what information it could include in terms of actions, commitments and support; and the institutional implications of different design options. It thus focuses on the measurable and reportable components of MRV, rather than on verification.