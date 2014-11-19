Skip to main content
Report on Social Desirability, Midpoint and Extreme Responding in TALIS 2013

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxswcfwt76h-en
Fons J. R. Van de Vijver, Jia He
OECD Education Working Papers
Van de Vijver, F. and J. He (2014), “Report on Social Desirability, Midpoint and Extreme Responding in TALIS 2013”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 107, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxswcfwt76h-en.
