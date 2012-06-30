The OECD Competition Committee debated remedies in Merger Cases in June 2011. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an issues paper the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States, the European Union, and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Remedies in Merger Cases
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
