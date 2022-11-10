This paper discusses the types of remedies and commitments that can be imposed or accepted. It takes an in-depth look at the rules and principles for deciding whether to resolve the case through remedies or voluntary commitments; the rules and principles for deciding whether to impose or accept behavioural or structural remedies or commitments; the necessity and ways to ensure compliance with remedies and commitments; and the ex-post evaluation of adopted solutions. It concludes with a summary of main takeaways that could guide competition agencies when designing remedies and commitments in abuse of dominance cases. It was prepared as a background note for discussions on “Remedies and Commitments in Abuse Cases” taking place at the 2022 Global Forum on Competition.