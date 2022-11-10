This paper discusses the types of remedies and commitments that can be imposed or accepted. It takes an in-depth look at the rules and principles for deciding whether to resolve the case through remedies or voluntary commitments; the rules and principles for deciding whether to impose or accept behavioural or structural remedies or commitments; the necessity and ways to ensure compliance with remedies and commitments; and the ex-post evaluation of adopted solutions. It concludes with a summary of main takeaways that could guide competition agencies when designing remedies and commitments in abuse of dominance cases. It was prepared as a background note for discussions on “Remedies and Commitments in Abuse Cases” taking place at the 2022 Global Forum on Competition.
Remedies and Commitments in Abuse Cases
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
