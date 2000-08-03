Skip to main content
Regulatory Reform in Road Freight and Retail Distribution

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/254485547873
Authors
Olivier Boylaud
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Boylaud, O. (2000), “Regulatory Reform in Road Freight and Retail Distribution”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 255, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/254485547873.
