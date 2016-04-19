Regulatory management practices in OECD countries

This paper provides analysis of the regulatory governance of network sector regulators in electricity, gas, telecommunications, rail, airport and ports within the OECD as it stood in 2013. The paper explores the governance arrangements of network sector regulators as described by law and analyses key institutional characteristics of network sector regulators such as appointments of board members, to whom regulators are formally accountable to, and what functions are most carried out by regulators. The paper also includes a new set of indicators on the regulatory management of the network sectors in terms of their independence, accountability and scope of action, reflecting the OECD Best Practice Principles on Regulatory Policy for the Governance of Regulators and as part of the updated 2013 Product Market Regulation (PMR) Indicators.