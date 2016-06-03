Skip to main content
Regulations in services sectors and their impact on downstream industries

The OECD 2013 Regimpact Indicator
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwz7kz39q8-en
Authors
Balázs Égert, Isabelle Wanner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Égert, B. and I. Wanner (2016), “Regulations in services sectors and their impact on downstream industries: The OECD 2013 Regimpact Indicator”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1303, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwz7kz39q8-en.
