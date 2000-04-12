Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulation, Market Structure and Performance in Telecommunications

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/601531871521
Authors
Olivier Boylaud, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Boylaud, O. and G. Nicoletti (2000), “Regulation, Market Structure and Performance in Telecommunications”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 237, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/601531871521.
Go to top