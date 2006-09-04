Skip to main content
Regulation, Competition and Productivity Convergence

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/431383770805
Paul Conway, Donato de Rosa, Giuseppe Nicoletti, Faye Steiner
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Conway, P. et al. (2006), “Regulation, Competition and Productivity Convergence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 509, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/431383770805.
